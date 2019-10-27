High-End Residential Development Booms In Brighton

October 27, 2019

Despite talk of an economic slowdown in 2020, the word doesn’t seem to have trickled down to such local communities as Brighton.



A lot of residential development is taking place right now, and more is scheduled for next year. No fewer than three residential projects are underway or have been completed in recent months, and a big one — involving nearly 200 units when completed — is scheduled to get underway in 2020. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that due to the community’s attractiveness, proximity to the freeway system and vibrant downtown, Brighton is a prime location for both residential and commercial development.



Geinzer says two housing developments are currently under construction. One of them is Conely Square, an 85-unit, $20 million townhouse development by Robertson Bros. Homes of Bloomfield Hills, on a 5.5-acre parcel at Flint Road and Liberty streets. Construction on phase one is now underway, and plans are to complete the first phase next spring. Although called townhouses, the units — from 1,200-1,500-square feet in size — are actually condominiums in that the buyers will own the units. Prices will be in the $200,000-$300,000 range. Uptown on First involves eight high-end condo units to go up at the corner of First and Chestnut streets. They will front on the Mill Pond and be priced in the low-mid $400,000 range, in a project by Schafer Development of Farmington Hills. Utilities are now being installed for the attached, 3-story condo units, and completion is scheduled for sometime next year.



Already completed and on the market for sale are the Second Street Flats, consisting of 15 condo units, at the corner of Second and Center streets. Prices will be from the mid-$200,000 to mid-$400,000 range and the developer is Power Play Development LLC of Brighton. The largest development planned is “The Vista at Uptown”, a $40 million, 199-unit luxury townhouse development between N. Second St. and the Mill Pond, by DTN Development Group of Lansing. Plans are for construction of the upscale development — with 1-3 bedroom apartments costing $1,200-$2,300 per month — to get underway next year and be completed in late summer of 2021.The high-end development will feature a patio, pool, outdoor kitchen and grill, fitness centers, conference rooms, fire pits, club rooms and bocci ball courts. It will also have a 3-story parking structure which, combined with ground-level parking, will provide 317 parking spaces. (TT)



Photos - #1: The Vista at Uptown; #2: Conely Square; #3: Second Street Flats