High-End Lounge Given Brighton Planning Commission Approval

April 25, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton City Planning Commission has unanimously approved an application by the owner of the Canopy Party Store in Brighton for a high-end lounge next to his business which would serve alcoholic beverages in a relaxed atmosphere for an older clientele.



The vacant space was the former home of an auto supply store. Since the building — on St. Paul St. just off Grand River - already exists, the proposal only involves a “change of use” in the site plan. The application does not involve a rezoning, and therefore does not have to go to City Council for final approval. Bill Opre, property owner, stated in his application that he is planning on a “high-end lounge offering primarily higher end alcoholic drinks and small plates.” He stated that the lounge will consist of a bar, fireplace surrounded with couch clusters, and high-top tables. Opre said his “intention is to create an atmosphere which will attract an older, successful crowd.” He stressed he will not be offering “loud music, dancing, bands, or late night hours.”



The lounge will have a small commercial kitchen and will be decorated with new flooring, a bar with stone and wood accents and a multiple-sided fireplace as a focal point. He also intends to remodel the exterior of the building, along with the adjacent Canopy Bottle and Gourmet Shoppe. The lounge will be 2,500 square feet in size and the parking lot has 52 spaces. Opre’s current plans are to start construction of the interior and exterior improvements of the building in July, with completion scheduled for the end of November.



Picture courtesy of Google Street View.