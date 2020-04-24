High-End Development Near Millpond Proceeding

April 24, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Despite the current economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 virus and stay-at-home executive order, the developers of the planned $40 million Vista at Uptown in Brighton are planning to forge ahead with construction, pending final approval from the city.



The developers, DTN Management Group of Lansing, had received a 1-year extension last November and now wish to proceed. If approved, the development will be constructed on 4.3 acres between Second St. and the Mill Pond, immediately north — and within walking distance — of the downtown area.



The amended plan, which was approved by planning commissioners Monday, involves an increase in units from 199 to 204, with slight changes in the configurations of the apartment units. Among other changes are modifications in the apartment designs, increasing the size of the south interior courtyard by 50%, and adding a community room and outdoor deck on the 4th floor, overlooking the Mill Pond. The development will have 322 parking spaces, vs. 317 previously - 176 of them in a 3-story parking structure. The 214,000-square-foot development will include two, 4-story towers separated by a central parking deck. Apartment units will have 1-3 bedrooms and be from roughly 600 to 1,400 square feet in size. Rents will vary from $1,200 to $2,300 per month, depending on size. The high-end development will feature many amenities, such as an outdoor pool, outdoor kitchen and grill, patio, fitness centers, conference rooms, fire pits, club rooms and bocci ball courts.



Plans are to start construction in May, with completion by the summer of 2021. Brighton Community Development Director Mike Caruso recommended approval to commissioners, saying, “The proposed alterations do not disrupt the originality of the project and maintain the spirit and intent of the R-5 - Uptown (Multiple Family) District.” In his written report to the commission, Brighton Area Fire Marshall Rick Boisvert said that several changes to the site plan need to be made in order for it to receive fire department approval as part of the permitting process. Among them is that the cul-de-sac in the amended plan does not meet the required dimensions of a cul-de-sac and the turning radius will not accommodate emergency equipment.



The Planning Commission approved the amended site plan with the proviso that it include a traffic impact study and meets conditions set forth by the fire dept., police dept. and Tetra Tech, the city’s engineering company. Commissioner Steve Monet, who had some concerns about the colors and materials proposed, voted no on the motion. The site plan could go to the City Council for final action sometime in May.