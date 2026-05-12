Community Resource Awareness Day This Saturday

May 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community “Resource Awareness Day” event is set this weekend.



Hidden Springs Church and the Edward and June Kellogg Food Pantry are teaming up for the event this Saturday. It will feature around 30 different non-profits and organizations offering information about their services.



Mary Vance is among the organizers and told WHMI they’re really trying to get the information out so that the people with school age kids can come and learn about what resources they have access to for summer support.



The first 50 people get free food bags with several meals from the pantry. There will also be Narcan training, presentations from different organizations, and free giveaways like pizza coupons, etc.



The event runs from 10am to 2pm Saturday at Hidden Springs Church located at 5860 N. Latson Road in Howell.



A flyer is attached.