Hidden Harbor Condo Fire Deemed Suspicious

May 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A large fire at the Hidden Harbor condominium complex in the City of Brighton is being investigated as suspicious.



The fire broke out around noon at the complex off Candlewood Trail. Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian says someone reported the emergency from behind the condo so they didn’t have an exact address but crews at the main fire station on Grand River could already see smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival, crews found two units on the third floor on fire spreading into the attic and were able to safely get four people out of the structure – one via a ladder, two who were carried out and another found unconscious. O’Brian says one person was hospitalized in critical condition from severe smoke inhalation, another was treated and released, while two others were treated at the scene. O’Brian says a many people were affected as the main building has 24 units. He says 12 are uninhabitable due to water, smoke or fire damage while the other 12 could re-open in a week or so after cleaning. O’Brian says their fire marshal and inspectors worked with police on scene and the cause remains under investigation but has been deemed suspicious.



O’Brian tells WHMI they were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, although it took a little longer because of the spread into the attic and some hot spots crews had to get access to. He commended crews on scene. O’Brian said having that many people trapped demonstrated the ability of staff to respond quickly, get everyone out and limit the fire spread – adding everyone did outstanding work and they’re very proud of all the effort.



The Hamburg, Howell, and Green Oak Township Fire Departments assisted at the scene as did Livingston County EMS and the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART). The Hartland Area Fire Department also provided coverage during the incident.