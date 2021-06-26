Hickory Ridge Road Work Starts Monday

June 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Utility work is slated to begin in Highland Township this coming week.



ITC Transmission Company is planning to begin work on South Hickory Ridge Road between Highland Road (M-59) and Lone Tree Road on Monday to replace utility poles. The road will remain open to traffic with flag control in the work zone until July 12th. The road is then expected to be completely closed to thru traffic from July 12th through approximately July 15th. That section of South Hickory Ridge Road carries approximately 12,000 vehicles per day.



Access to homes along South Hickory Ridge Road will be maintained throughout the utility work. The detour for the closure is Highland Road (M-59) to South Milford Road to Lone Tree Road back to South Hickory Ridge Road and vice versa.



The work is being done under a permit issued by the Road Commission for Oakland County and had been postponed.