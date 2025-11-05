Howell HS Drama Presents "Clue" This Weekend

November 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell High School's Drama Club presents "Clue: High School Edition" this weekend. Cast members Adam Kelleher and Madelynn Meeuwisse dropped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison Wednesday.



"All of the beloved characters Col. Mustard, Ms. Scarlett, Ms. Peacock, Ms. White, everyone is there," said Kelleher, adding preparation has taken a few months, from auditions to this weekend's showing.



Kelleher, who plays Wadsworth the butler, said the hardest part for him was getting the comedic timing down. For Meeuwisse, who plays the maid Yvette, it was having to speak with a French accent.



The play is based on the 1949 Parker Brothers board game.



"I played it once on New Year's," said Meeuwisse.



"Clue: High School Edition" runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 7-9, at Howell High School's Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



Ticket information and the full interview are linked below.



Photo Credit: Richard Lim