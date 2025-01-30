HHS Air Force JROTC Secure First Place at State Competition

January 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC claimed first place at the state drill meet in Detroit last month.



24 Howell cadets participated in the competition held at Cass Tech High School, a release from Howell Public Schools on Wednesday said.



The JV Unarmed claimed second place, the Varsity Armed Squad secured first place and the Varsity Armed Platoon earned second place. The Inspection Team had a fourth-place finish, and the Varsity Color Guard claimed second place.



“With overall points calculated based on event standings, Howell’s AFJROTC unit outperformed the competition by 10 points to take the top honor.”



Several individual cadets also earned honors at the event.



Cadet 1st Lieutenant Holly Miller received second place in the 2nd-4th Year Knockout category, while Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Addison Wonnacott and Cadet Staff Sergeant Kasey Vickerman secured ninth and tenth, respectively, in the same category. Cadet Airman Lily Malewicz earned third place and Cadet Airman Derek Donahee placed sixth in the 1st Year Knockout category.



“The cadets all came together so that we could peak at the right time,” Senior Master Sergeant Reinhart, Howell High School Aerospace Science Instructor, said.



(photo credit: Howell High School)