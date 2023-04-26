Local Company Hosts "Earth Day Our Way" Spring Clean-Up Event

April 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local company hosted its annual “Earth Day Our Way” spring clean-up event in Brighton this past weekend.



H.H. Barnum’s non-profit, Barnum Cares, hosted the event. A total of 27 volunteers spent Saturday afternoon celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up a two-mile stretch of Kensington Road.



Company employees, friends, and family members volunteered to spend the afternoon collecting and disposing of trash along the roads and intersections leading to its headquarters campus. Attendees collected more than 240 bags of trash - equivalent to two dumpster loads.



H.H. Barnum is a Brighton-based distributor of controls for factory automation.



Kelli Lasagna, a member of Barnum Cares, said this was the fourth year they put on the Earth Day clean-up event and they had a bigger turnout than ever before. She said “The primary goal of Barnum Cares is to make a positive impact on the local community, so we love coming out here year-after-year to make the area cleaner, safer, and more habitable for wildlife”.