Heroes on the Green Gala Honors First Responders

February 19, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund is hosting an annual event next weekend that honors police, firefighters, corrections officers, EMS, and 911 dispatch.



The Heroes on the Green Gala is a country club-themed fundraising event supporting local first responders. The gala is taking place Saturday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 10pm at Crystal Gardens in Howell.



Event Chair Melissa Sell says there will be a putt-putt course set up this year, along with gourmet popcorn available at the gala. Meanwhile, there will be a DJ and photo station onsite, as well as a silent auction and raffles to help raise money.



The gala is designed to help out first responders serving the community, but also to support their families in need.



A link to buy tickets to the Heroes on the Green Gala is posted below.