TV Star, Super Bowl Champion Among Speakers At Hero Conference

October 24, 2019

Celebrities, Super Bowl champions and people from all walks of life who are working together to make a difference in the world will be showcased during a 2-day conference in Hartland Township.



The Hero Round Table is a series of 12 minute speeches aimed at anyone who is looking to change the world or themselves. The event, which has been held in San Francisco, London, the Netherlands, and Australia, is coming back for the 5th time to Livingston County next Monday and Tuesday at Venture Church in Hartland. Hero Round Table founder Matt Langdon said they have 29 speakers lined up to talk about, not only topics like heroes and heroic actions, but ones that extend out from those. This includes topics compassion, courage and risk taking, leadership, building communities, communicating a cause, and more.



One of the featured speakers will be comedian and star of the television series Impractical Jokers, Joe Gatto. Langdon said Gatto did the event as a favor 2 years ago and loved the experience so much that he has asked to come back. Also appearing is former Michigan State Spartan linebacker Greg Jones, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants. Jones will be speaking about what it means to be looked at as a hero in the realm of sports. 10-year-old Lucas Vetter of Rose Township, who has raised money for



CPR machines for local fire departments, will also give his first public speech. The event runs from 9:30am to 5pm on Monday, and 9:30am to 3:30pm Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at heroroundtable.com/Michigan. (pic- Hero Round Table twitter) (MK)