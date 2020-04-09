Hamburg Family Fun Fest Cancelled

April 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a popular event that brings thousands to Hamburg Township.



The H.E.R.O. organization has been planning, organizing and hosting the Hamburg Family Fun Fest for the past 14 years. It’s an annual event that traditionally coincides with Father’s Day and the end of the school season for local kids. Organizers say plans were in the making but everything going on has resulted in their inability to host the 2020 Hamburg Family Fun Fest.



H.E.R.O. President Joanna Hardesty says the Fun Fest is a loved and honored tradition in the community; a source of entertainment and enjoyment for the past 14 years. She commented this is a time when so many children have lost proms, graduations, sporting events and school milestones; when their parents have weathered hard times like the loss of a job, a business, or other economic hardships and when everyone has joined together to sacrifice some of their freedoms for the health and welfare of the nation. That being said, Hardesty assures the Hamburg Fun Fest is a tradition they will keep going and they’ll pick up where they left off in June of 2021 - where summer begins.