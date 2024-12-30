Here's A Peek at Our Top Stories of 2024

December 30, 2024

Amanda Forrester, Jessica Mathews, Nik Rajkovic, Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



As we say goodbye to 2024, here is a look back at the top stories for this year.



These are the stories our listeners and readers had the biggest reactions to:



5. Jameson's Irish Pub & Dueling Piano Bar in Brighton Closing - published on June 18. The owners of Jameson’s Irish Pub and Dueling Piano Bar announced that their last day would be June 30 after they were unable to renew their lease.



4. Three-Year Construction Project Starting on M-14 - published on May 7. The M-14/I-96 project between Sheldon and Newburgh roads kicked off this spring. Drivers can expect delays and detours into 2027.



3. Hobby Lobby Signs Tentative Lease Agreement in Genoa Twp. - published on May 7. The former home of Carson’s department store on Grand River could become the new home of Hobby Lobby.



2. Fenton’s New RailYard Food Park and Pub Quickly Becoming a Destination - published on June 20. The RailYard is home to five restaurants, plus outdoor games, rapidly becoming a popular place to hang out.



Which story had the most reactions?



1. Free Hand-Knitted Scarves Out Around Downtown Howell - published on Jan. 12. Scarves were left throughout downtown Howell, giving those in need a chance to stay warm with a hand-made gift.



Our readers clicked on these stories the most this year:



5. Fenton's New RailYard Food Park and Pub Quickly Becoming a Destination - published on June 20.



4. Trombley Resigns from Brighton School Board - published on Sept. 9. Brighton Board of Education Trustee Bill Trombley, the longest-serving member, resigned due to a board policy regarding vendors at extracurricular events.



3. Three-Year Construction Project Starting on M-14 - published May 7.



2. Jameson's Irish Pub & Dueling Piano Bar in Brighton Closing - published June 18.



Our most clicked story of 2024?



1. I-96 Orange Man Sculpture Cut Down - published July 17. The 15-foot sculpture stood along I-96, near the Milford Road exit, until it was cut down earlier this year. The Township officials later said they notified sculptor John Sauve that it would be cut down.



We want to thank you for inviting us into your homes and turning to us local news. We look forward to keeping you informed as we head into 2025.