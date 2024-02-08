Washtenaw County Health Dept. Investigates New Hepatitis A Cases

February 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two new Hepatitis A Cases have been reported in neighboring Washtenaw County.



In the past week, two un-related cases of hepatitis A have been identified in Washtenaw County residents. In light of the new local cases, the Health Department is reminding community members to wash their hands and make sure they have been vaccinated against hepatitis A.



The Department says both cases were likely exposed to the virus during international travel as no common sources of food, beverages, or drug use have been identified as a potential source of infection.



Because the gastrointestinal symptoms associated with hepatitis A may be similar to other common illnesses, the Health Department says it is sharing information to alert residents to the possibility of local infections.



Since 2020, only eight cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Washtenaw residents, including the 2 recent cases. Wastewater surveillance in Ann Arbor indicated a spike in hepatitis A virus detection during the last week of January. The Department said that the sharp increase may represent the virus being shed by the individuals who have already been diagnosed, or there may be additional cases of hepatitis A that have not been detected or reported yet.



Epidemiology Program Manager Laura Bauman said they know that most Washtenaw County adults are not vaccinated against the hepatitis A virus and they want everyone to know that the spread of the potentially serious illness is preventable through vaccination and good handwashing.



More information is available in the provided link.