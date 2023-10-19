Henry Ford Health & Ascension Michigan Announce Merger

Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan announced plans to merge Wednesday.



The two health systems signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture that will bring together Ascension’s southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities and assets with Henry Ford’s.



Officials say that will allow both organizations “to advance the health of the communities they serve and improve outcomes, access, and equity for all by establishing an integrated network focused on population health and community initiatives that support the region’s most vulnerable populations, as well as innovation, academic medicine, and advanced, complex care”.



The combined organization would employ approximately 50,000 team members at more than 550 sites of care across the region.



Henry Ford Health President/ CEO Robert Riney said “Together we can expand healthcare services and deliver innovations in care — from prevention and early detection through the treatment of complex conditions — to more people and communities across our state, including those who are most vulnerable. We share a deeply-rooted dedication to providing world-class healthcare that everyone deserves, regardless of geographic, demographic, or socioeconomic status.”



Carol Schmidt, FACHE, and Senior Vice President of Ascension and Ministry Market Executive of Ascension Michigan. She commented “We are united in our shared values, cultures, and commitment to those we serve. Together, we will make significant strides in improving the health of Michigan communities through unparalleled investments in critical community health initiatives, as well as contributing secure, high paying jobs and other related employment”.



Ascension Michigan’s acute care hospitals that are included in the partnership are: Ascension Genesys Hospital; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren and Madison Heights Campuses; Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi and Southfield Campuses; Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital; Ascension River District Hospital; and Ascension St. John Hospital. All the acute care hospitals’ related sites of care will also be included, as well as Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery.



All of Henry Ford’s acute care hospitals and other care facilities and assets, including Health Alliance Plan, will be included in the partnership.



Ascension Michigan’s southwest and northern hospitals — Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital; Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital; Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital and Ascension Standish Hospital — will remain valued members of Ascension’s national health ministry and continue to provide their communities with high-quality Catholic healthcare.



The expanded organization, slated to be branded Henry Ford Health, will remain headquartered in Detroit. It would be led by President and CEO Bob Riney and governed by a Board of Directors representative of both organizations.



Both organizations say they’re committed to working to maintain the Catholic identity of the Ascension Michigan facilities included in the partnership. Conversations on the future state of the Catholic identity of these facilities are ongoing.



The organizations are in the process of submitting the agreement to state and federal regulatory agencies for review and hope the transaction will close by summer 2024.