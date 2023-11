Henderson Road Closed Today in Howell Township

November 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston county Road Commission issued an emergency repair notice for today in Howell Township.



Henderson Road is CLOSED Thursday, November 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. between Byron Road and Armond Road for emergency repairs near a Great Lakes Central (GLC) Railroad crossing.



While repairs are underway, drivers are advised to find alternate routes.



Henderson Road is expected to reopen after 4:00 p.m.