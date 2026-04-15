Help Wanted at Road Commission for Oakland County

April 15, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County is hiring seasonal workers.



Paying $17.50 per hour, workers will be hired for 10 to 12 weeks. These seasonal positions start on Tuesday, May 26 or Monday, June 8.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar says these positions offer a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience. Meanwhile, he says seasonal workers help maintain safe and reliable roads during their busiest season.



Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered:

- Obtained a high school diploma or GED

- Minimum age of 18

- Valid driver's license

- Ability to lift up to 25 pounds

- Willingness to work outdoors in various weather conditions

- Eligible to work in the United States



Kolar says this is more than just a summer job. He says it’s an opportunity to build valuable skills, explore a career path in public service and make a positive impact in Oakland County.



Positions are available at RCOC facilities throughout Oakland County. A link to the road commission's website is posted below.



Candidates need to click on the “Careers” button to apply. On the “Current Job Openings” page, look for the “Seasonal Summer Laborer” posting.