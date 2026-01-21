"Help Me Grow Livingston" Launches New Centralized Access Point

January 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new free, family-centered service designed to support families with children from pre-natal to age five has been launched in Livingston County.



Great Start Livingston announced the launch of a new centralized access point for “Help Me Grow Livingston”. It’s part of the statewide Help Me Grow Michigan network. It builds on Livingston County’s commitment to ensuring every child arrives at kindergarten safe, healthy, and ready to learn.



The new entry point connects families directly with a dedicated care coordinator who listens, helps identify needs, and connects them to local services.



Families and providers can now call or text 844-464-0005 or visit https://www.helpmegrow-mi.org/livingston-hmg to get started. That link is provided.



Family Liaison for Great Start Livingston Breanne Green said “We know families often don’t know where to begin when they have questions about their child’s development or need help with child care, preschool, or parenting support. Help Me Grow makes it easier to get connected without needing to navigate multiple systems.”



The Help Me Grow care coordinator provides:



- Developmental screening and follow-up



- Parenting support and resources



- Referrals to local programs such as EarlyOn, Healthy Families, Early Childhood Mental Health, preschool, and playgroups



- Help with basic needs like housing, food, and transportation



There are no income limits or diagnoses required to access services. Support is available to any Livingston County Family with a child age 0-5.



The initiative is a partnership supported by Great Start Livingston, Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA), and local community partners. It complements and strengthens existing early childhood programs by ensuring families can reach the right services at the right time.