“Hello Howell - State Of Play” Community Session This Thursday

April 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first of free community sessions kicks off this week, offering an opportunity for people to learn all about Howell Recreation.



In the “Hello Howell” presentations, Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority Executive Director Tim Church will be going over all of the exciting things Howell Recreation is working on and answering questions.



Attendees can receive updates on Howell Recreation millage projects, learn about how the Authority is funded, check out exciting upcoming programs, and get involved by volunteering.



The first session will be all about play - what it looks like at different stages of life, and what “Howell Recreation is doing to bring Play to everyone!”



All are welcome.



“Hello Howell” is this Thursday, April 16th from 7pm-8pm at the Oceola Community Center at 1661 N. Latson Road.



Future Hello Howell events will be announced at a later date.



Those with questions can contact parksandrec@howellrecreation.org or

517-546-0693



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority was formed in 2006 and serves residents in the City of Howell, Oceola, Genoa, Marion, and Howell Township.