“Hello Howell: Belonging By Design” Session Monday Night

September 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community input is being sought to help shape the future of Howell Recreation.



Monday marks the next "Hello Howell" session - "Belonging By Design", with the evening focusing heavily on community participation and discussion.



The session runs from 6 to 8pm at Cleary University in Genoa Township.



Through interactive roundtable conversations; residents, stakeholders, and others will have the opportunity to share ideas, discuss needs, and help shape future programs, facility improvements, events, and recreation opportunities.



There will also be live interactive activities throughout the evening to gather feedback and make the experience engaging and collaborative for all attendees.



The goal is said to be simple: “To help create a community where more people feel welcomed, connected, and included through recreation. We hope you will join us on September 14th as we continue building the future of recreation together”.



Executive Director Tim Church emphasized that they are there to listen and gather feedback from the community about how they can better plan and program for Howell so people feel more like they have a space to belong or have something that fits their lifestyle.



Church told WHMI they started the series as an opportunity to engage the community. He said the first session was held earlier this year and was more of them presenting. This one is more designed for staff to listen.



Church said they’re hoping the public will come out and allow their staff to sit and listen, noting they’ll have questions at different tables and people can rotate tables if they want. He said they want to hear what they’re doing good, what could change, and what things could come in the future for all different age groups.



Church said there will be tables for youth questions, those age 18 to 49, active older adults, as well as areas for adaptive programming and how they can better partner with that population; as well as how to better serve veterans and active military families.



Since the event might conflict with some people’s schedules on Monday night as the Howell City Council and Board of Education both meet, Church said they’ll make the same questions available online and on social media afterwards for those who can’t make the live in-person event.



The event is completely free to attend but pre-registration is encouraged for planning purposes. Walk-ins are also welcome. The link to register is provided.