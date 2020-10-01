Rent A Night In Hell On Airbnb

October 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ever been to Hell and back? Now’s your chance for a spooky overnight stay.



John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of the tiny Putnam Township hamlet, is handing over the keys to the Gates of Hell with a listing on Airbnb and appointing someone Mayor for the night.



The listing says a pumpkin-lit pathway leads to the Mayor’s Lair, where those lucky enough to secure a booking will stay, after a fright-filled evening watching scary movies in an outdoor screening area and swapping ghost stories by a fire pit. It also includes a sitting area with coffee and pumpkins for carving. The listing encourages guest to visit local spots like the Hell Hole Diner and Hell Saloon because “calories even burn faster in Hell”.



Colone says he’s excited to welcome people to his little slice of “paradise” where they can lord over the ghouls and goblins that call the haunted inferno home. In a statement, Colone said "I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season. And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth — we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"



Booking opens at noon October 14th for stays on October 18th, 21st and 24th. The price is $31 per night. The three separate, one-night stays are not a contest and the Lair will be cleaned in accordance with Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



A link to the listing is provided.