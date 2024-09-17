Parent Demonstrating For Changes In Local Court System

September 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews





A local parent is working to raise awareness about what she says are concerns with the local family court system and orders not being enforced related to child safety, health, and welfare.



Heather Williams has been out peacefully demonstrating and carrying signs at around the intersection of Highlander Way and West Grand River, near the jail and Judicial Center, seeking more accountability and urgency of cases. The signs read “Child Abuse is not a Civil Matter” and “Protect Children Enforce Orders”.



Williams told WHMI she’s hoping to raise awareness for children in Livingston County who are not being protected because court orders are not being enforced. She said when parents go to the trouble to go through the proper channels and go through the court system but orders still aren’t enforced, children are being abused and neglected.



Some examples of orders Williams cited involve parenting time, having children at school, or even a parent being put on the phone with their child if they are with the other parent.



Williams questioned why orders aren’t being enforced – saying “If we have gone through the court, the court has vetted it, they know children are in danger, what good are court orders and why pay for them if the court isn’t going to enforce them...isn’t that fraud?”



Williams said the courts – and not just locally - need to stop looking the other way and enforce their own orders. She said there are multiple tools available – and not just jail time. Williams asserted the “bad guys know the orders aren’t going to be enforced so they just keep violating them and it emboldens them so they get worse and children are the ones being impacted.



Williams further alleged that Child Protective Services is also aware of situations but “brushes things under the rug”. If a situation arises and police are contacted, she says they’re advised to go through the courts. When people actually do and pay thousands of dollars to get orders, she said there are repeated violations and judgments of divorce also aren’t enforced.



Williams said she doesn’t know what else to do and just wants the courts to enforce the orders that people – and taxpayers – are already paying for. She said the issues need attention because the courts are not acting in the best interests of children, who are being put at risk – some even turning up dead.



Williams referenced a tragic case out of Shiawassee County in August that involved 6-year-old Rowan Morey, who was killed by his biological father in a murder-suicide after the young child was not returned home. The two parents shared custody. The boy’s mother, Brandi Morey-Pols, had tried to get the court to intervene for suspected abuse and emergency orders after her son went missing but was told it was a “civil matter”. The family is now calling for system changes to prevent similar situations from happening.



Additionally, Williams was a county commissioner candidate in the August Primary Election and is the wife of former Commissioner Steve Williams. During her campaign, Williams – along with other candidates - referenced issues between the current Board of Commissioners and the courts.



The Livingston County Court System – the 44th Circuit, 53rd District, and Probate Court - filed a lawsuit against Livingston County and the Board of Commissioners. It alleges they failed to provide a serviceable level of funding for the courts in the 2024 budget. The suit is related to budget cuts and a refusal to implement wage increases tied to a wage study for court union employees, as well as non-union employees. The County is seeking to have the suit dismissed. The case is pending in the Michigan Court of Appeals, with a status conference set in October.



WHMI sought comment from the courts on issues raised by Williams, as well as the litigation.



The Honorable Matthew J. McGivney is Chief Judge of the 44th Circuit and 53rd District Courts. He thanked WHMI for reaching out regarding the matters. For Williams, he said the Court cannot comment on any pending matters. McGivney said the Court will also not comment on any pending litigation between the Courts and the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Williams said she will continue to demonstrate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays around noon. She encouraged other parents, grandparents, and caregivers to walk with her and raise awareness because “children are not being protected and the court orders aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on”.



Williams said people can also reach out to her via the Livingston County Mom Tribe Facebook group. That link is provided.