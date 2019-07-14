Livingston County Residents Reminded To Stay Safe In Summer Heat

July 14, 2019

Livingston County residents are being advised to stay safe in the summer heat.



With temperatures across the state expected to remain in the 80s and above through next week, the Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents to stay cool to beat the heat. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Safety routinely reviews emergency department data for heat-related illness. Since July 1st, there have been more than 600 ER visits attributed to sunburn and sun poisoning, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration. Daily temperatures this week are anticipated to again rise above 80 degrees, which officials say generally correlates with an increase in emergency department visits for heat-related illness. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both forms of heat-related illness. Infants and small children, as well as people 65 and older, are said to be at the highest risk for heat related illness. The Health Department is offering several tips to help residents stay healthy. Residents are advised to avoid dehydration, limit outdoor activities, and check on elderly neighbors. In addition, children and pets should never be alone in the car for extended periods of time, as their bodies heat up faster than adults and are more susceptible to heatstroke and heat exhaustion.



For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. The link is provided. (JB)