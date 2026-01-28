Heart of Michigan Retirement Sale Ends This Weekend

January 28, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



It's the final few days for the owners of the Heart of Michigan in downtown Howell. John Wing says they've had all kinds of people from over the years stop in since he and wife Karen announced their retirement earlier this month.



"People I worked with at other jobs in the past. People that knew my wife really well from past dealings with her. Just really good customers. Ex-staff, which is nice to see. That meant something to us. We have always tried to take good care of our employees and stay in good terms with them, and to see our three prior managers come in, that was special," he told WHMI News.



The Wings have owned and operated Heart of Michigan for about 15 years, experiencing a lot of growth and change in downtown Howell.



"Look at the farmer's market, even since the time we used to participate for a few years in the beginning, but it's grown I would say at least 50 percent," Wing added.



While most the shelves are bare, Heart of Michigan still has plenty of Sanders chocolate, some car decals and other nicknacks.



Saturday is their last day at the Heart of Michigan.