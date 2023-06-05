Heart of Michigan Hosts Annual Food Drive June 10th

June 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A popular store in Downtown Howell is hosting an annual food drive to give back to the community. And the first 50 people to donate 10 or more basic care or food items will receive a special gift.



The Heart of Michigan store, located at 203 W. Grand River in Howell, will host the 12th annual Food Drive for Gleaners Food Bank on Saturday, June 10.



This is Heart of Michigan's 12th annual food drive event with Gleaners Food Bank, which provides food to more than 400 soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, schools, and other agencies across the region. Gleaners also has a Livingston Distribution Center, located off Sterling Drive in Genoa Township.



On Saturday, June 10, Gleaners will park one of their donation trucks outside the Heart of Michigan store from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. During that time, the store will be accepting basic care items and non-perishable food donations from the general public.



“This food drive helps raise awareness for the cause and provides a truck full of food and basic needs for people. We will be open and accepting items all day on Saturday and hope to fill the truck,” said Heart of Michigan owner, Karen Wing.



The first 50 people who donate 10 or more non-perishable food or basic care items will receive a bag with Michigan-made items from vendors also taking part in the Food Drive, such as Cherry Republic, Beauchamp Water Treatment Solutions, Michi-Gummies, Jiffy (Chelsea Milling Co.), Milford Spice Company, Puzzles that Rock, Sansonetti Sauces, Al Dente Pasta, Great Lakes Proud, and Hear of Michigan Candles & Air Fresheners.



Wing said there will also be games and prize giveaways at the store throughout the day for customers to enjoy.



More information on Gleaners Food Bank can be found at the provided link.