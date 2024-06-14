Heart of Michigan Hosting 13th Annual Food Drive

June 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Heart of Michigan will host its 13th annual food drive for Gleaners Food Bank on Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm. A Gleaners Food Bank truck will be parked outside the store and the goal is to fill it to the brim with food and basic cares items for people in community in need.



The first 50 people who donate 10 or more non-perishable items will be given a bag full of Michigan made items from companies that have donated items, including Cherry Republic, Faygo Beverages, Jiffy (Chelsea Milling Company), Puzzles That Rock, Sansonetti Sauces, Motown Soup, Popkies Popcorn, The Professionals, Xplorer Maps, Heart of Michigan Air Fresheners and more.



“This food drive helps raise awareness for the cause and provides a truck full of food and basic needs for people in need,” says Karen Wing, Owner of Heart of Michigan. “We will be open and accepting items all day on Saturday and hope to fill the truck. We want to thank the companies that have already partnered with us by donating their products to the event.”



Heart of Michigan is a Michigan made store that offers individual Michigan products and gift baskets. The store is located at 203 W. Grand River Ave in Howell.



Click the link below for more information.