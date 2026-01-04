Heart of Michigan Closing Jan. 31, Owners Retiring

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Karen and John Wing, owners of the Heart of Michigan store in downtown Howell, announced on social media they are closing after 15 "wonderful years" as they begin their retirement.



Final sales begin January 6, with plans to close by the end of the month.



"When we first turned the key in the lock over a decade ago, our dream was simple: to celebrate Michigan and serve this incredible community," the couple wrote.



"What we didn't realize then was that we'd become part of a truly special downtown. One filled with dear customers, supportive local businesses, and a community that quickly felt like family. You've shared our milestones, cheered us on, and helped us grow far beyond what we imagined."



The Wings went on to say, "It's time for us to retire, spend more time with our family, and finally enjoy the plans that have been sitting on the back burner for far too long."



They're encouraging the community to "stop in and say hello, share a favorite memory, and help us clear out our remaining stock."



Photo courtesy of Heart of Michigan Facebook page.