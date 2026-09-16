HearseFest Celebrating 25th Anniversary Saturday

September 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hearse owners and enthusiasts from all over the Midwest will converge on the Fowlerville area this weekend for a morbidly fun and spooky event celebrating its landmark 25th anniversary.



HearseFest takes place Saturday at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. It’s hosted by Just Hearse'N Around.



The “25th Anni-HEARSE-ary” will feature hearses, professional vehicles, food trucks, and more.



Organizers said “We'll have our usual band of spooky fun and frights with our costume contest, pinebox derby (pinewood derby) spooky fun and loads of vendors both indoors and outdoors. Lots of surprises in-store for our twenty-fifth year!”



The cost is just $2 for spectators, and there’s no fee for participating hearse drivers and passengers. Children 16 and under are free.



Registration begins at 8am. The event opens at 10am and all ages are welcome.



Per the group’s website:



“The Just Hearse'N Around Hearse Club was founded in 2001 by Frank Hedeen and Andy Mosier, long time hearse owners and enthusiasts. The club is based out of Hell, Michigan, and held its first annual "Hearse Ride to Hell" on September 14th 2002. Membership in the Just Hearse'n Around club is open to all hearse owners and enthusiasts, regardless of where you live.



On September 17, 2011 Just Hearse'N Around with the help of Mortis City Hearse Club, The Dead Society Hearse Club, Graveyard Haulers, The Black Widow Hearse club, and more set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Hearse Parade with 51 hearses total”.



More information is available in the provided links.



Photos: Facebook