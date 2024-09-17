23rd Annual HearseFest Returns This Weekend

September 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 23rd Annual HearseFest returns to the Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds this Saturday.



The event features another attempt to break the world record for the longest parade of hearses. It’s presented by Just Hearse N’ Around.



The novelty event draws thousands and was previously held in the tiny Putnam Township Hamlet of Hell.



The event is geared toward all ages and the show starts at 10am. Also featured are vendors, food trucks, a costume contest, pine box derby, trophies, and giveaways.



There’s a $2 entry fee for spectators, and children 16 and under are free. There’s no fee for participating hearse drivers and passengers.



More information is available in the provided links.