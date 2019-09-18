Hearings Set On Murder Charges In Tainted Steroid Deaths

September 18, 2019

Two men facing second-degree murder charges related to a fatal meningitis outbreak will be back in Livingston County court in November.



A probable cause conference was held last week in 53rd District Court for Barry Cadden, the co-founder of New England Compounding Center and Glenn Chin, who worked there as a pharmacist. Dates were set for November and December for witnesses to testify as Judge Shauna Murphy decides whether there is enough evidence to bind the case over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial.



Both Cadden and Chin are currently serving federal prison sentences for convictions in a separate case related to the 2012 national outbreak. At least 100 people have died and nearly 1,000 others became ill nationwide because of tainted steroids. The outbreak killed 23 people in Michigan. The attorney general's office charged Cadden and Chin earlier this year in connection with 11 deaths in Livingston County, saying investigators connected the compounding pharmacy to Michigan clinics, including Michigan Pain Specialists in Genoa Township, which had dispensed the NECC contaminated steroids.



Michigan officials waited to file charges until after Cadden and Chin were prosecuted in Boston federal court. Cadden is currently serving a nine year prison sentence, while Chin was sentenced to eight years in prison in the same Massachusetts court. (JK)