Hearing Resumes Next Year For Pair Charged In Tainted Steroid Deaths

November 18, 2019

Following two days of testimony last week, the preliminary hearing for two men charged in the deaths of 11 Livingston County residents will continue in February.



Barry Cadden, the co-founder of New England Compounding Center, and Glenn Chin, who worked there as a pharmacist, were charged earlier this year by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office with second degree murder in connection with 11 deaths in Livingston County. Authorities allege that the pair was primarily responsible for the lax state of the facility that allowed fungus to contaminate the steroids. Friday’s testimony included that of an employee of the testing laboratory that had been hired by NECC to test its products. Also testifying was one of the physicians who treated Michigan victims of the deadly outbreak. 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy is conducting the hearing, which will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. At the conclusion of Friday’s hearing, dates were set for it to continue on five days in February, starting on February 13th. Kelly Rossman-McKinney, the Communication Director for Attorney General Dana Nessel, tells WHMI there is one more Michigan witness to testify, a second Medical Examiner. The rest will be out of state witnesses. As for Cadden and Chin, they remain lodged in the Livingston County Jail. Rossman McKinney says unless and until there is a court order or writ, they will remain there. The pair had been transferred to Livingston County from federal prisons in Pennsylvania where they were serving sentences for a federal conviction in the outbreak.