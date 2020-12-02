Health System Launches Social Care Hotline

December 2, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local hospital system is emphasizing a new hotline service to assist area residents in need.



Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which together comprise the Michigan region of Trinity Health, implemented a social care hotline earlier this year to connect individuals with needed support, including access to food, transportation, health insurance, medication assistance, dependent care and more.



Dave Spivey, vice president of Community Health and Well Being for Trinity Health Michigan, said they recognize that the “social determinants of health” like food insecurity and lack of health insurance, are major factors in poor health outcomes and that the COVID-19 pandemic has only escalated those challenges. "Now more than ever people are struggling with job loss and other life changes and may not be sure where to begin finding needed services."



Spivey says anyone, whether they are associated with a Trinity Health institution or not, is invited to call the hospital hotline Monday through Friday between 8am and 6pm at 1-833-247-1258. They will be greeted by a recorded message that will ask them to press 2 for west Michigan or 3 for southeast Michigan. From there they will be connected with a hospital representative who will help locate resources in their area.



Spivey adds that with open enrollment currently taking place now through Dec. 15, 2020, staff are available to help enroll callers in health insurance programs such as Medicaid or Health Insurance Marketplace.



Since its launch in June, more than 5,000 people have been helped across the state by calling the hotline, with top needs including access to COVID-19 testing, transportation to medical appointments, housing support and food.



The St. Joseph Mercy Health System operates eight facilities in the region including St. Joe Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell and the St. Joe Brighton Health Clinic.