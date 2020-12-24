State Offers Holiday Fun For Older, Isolated Residents

December 24, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Older residents in Livingston County and around the state have a host of online, holiday-themed activities to take part in, if the pandemic has them isolated.



In an effort to help older residents cope with COVID-19 separation in the Christmas-season, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Aging & Adult Services Agency is partnering with education technology company GetSetUp to provide some virtual holiday companionship. A series of special classes have been set up through New Year’s Eve to help older Michiganders connect with loved ones and make new connections safely online, or over the phone.



A course entitled “Connect with Family and Friends This Holiday Season” begins at noon, December 24th. A special Christmas Traditions social hour will be held on Christmas Day at 11am. Three more social hours are planned following that. First, on Saturday, take part in Seasonal Games beginning at 2pm; participate in a Holiday Recipe Swap on Tuesday, beginning at 5:30pm, and get ready to boogie in the New Year with Dancing to Music of the 1960s & 1970s on Thursday at 4:30pm.



Registration to these events is required, but participation is free for residents 60 and older.



To Sign up, visit www.Getsetup.io/Michigan or call (888) 559-1614.