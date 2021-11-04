Health Department Scheduling COVID Vaccines For Kids 5-11

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local children are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



The Livingston County Health Department is currently scheduling free Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The announcement follows the recent FDA authorization and CDC recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group.



Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination and only one adult should accompany the minor to the appointment due to space limitations.



The Department says the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available locally and parents or guardians should go wherever works best for their family. Vaccines are available from local primary care providers, pharmacies, and pediatrician offices. The Health Department recommends individuals visit www.vaccines.gov to find a convenient location.



Top state health officials, pediatricians and vaccine advocates are urging parents to get Michigan’s 825,000 children in that age group vaccinated against COVID-19. The state says more than 450 children under age 12 are becoming infected with the coronavirus each day in Michigan.



More information about local vaccine appointments for children age 5 to 11 is available in the attachment.