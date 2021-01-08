Health Department Prepares To Move Into Next COVID Vaccine Phase

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Health Department is asking Livingston County residents to be patient as they prepare to enter into the next COVID-19 vaccination phase – further cautioning that supplies are limited.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its vaccine priority guidance and has authorized local health departments to begin vaccinating the following groups starting Monday; people age 65 years or older and frontline, essential workers with frequent or ongoing exposure as a part of their work. That includes some but not all essential workers previously designated in Phase 1B. First responders, police officers, jail and prison staff, pre-K-12 teachers and childcare providers are included.



In Livingston County, officials say Phase 1B represents thousands of newly eligible individuals; however, vaccine supply is very limited and will not cover everyone who is eligible at this time. The Health Department says it continues to work through Phase 1A and cannot move into Phase 1B until additional vaccine is received. The Health Department’s limited vaccine supply is being prioritized to the most vulnerable and high-risk populations. Officials are asking residents to be patient, as they cannot vaccinate everyone eligible immediately.



For individuals eligible under the revised guidance, scheduling information will be available on the Health Department’s website, www.LCHD.org, soon. A link is provided.



Officials ask that people do not call or email to schedule an appointment but rather check the website regularly for updates. They further advise that someone’s scheduled appointment may be weeks away depending on vaccination supply. Individuals should first check to see if vaccination is available through their primary healthcare provider. Individuals eligible through their employment should expect scheduling information through their employers.



