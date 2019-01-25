State Health Department Assess Impact Of Programs During Federal Shutdown

January 25, 2019

Despite the partial federal government shutdown now being in its second month, local services from the Livingston County Health Department are still being funded, for the time being.



While the shutdown continues, state and local health officials want residents to know that they can still apply for, and receive, Medicaid, public assistance benefits, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); State Emergency Relief, and child care reimbursement. Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Livingston County Health Department, Lindsay Gestro, said they’re monitoring the situation and that there haven’t been any impacts yet, but as the situation continues, there may be some uncertainties.



Gestro said that they’re watching WIC which is a federally funded program. She said that those benefits are secured through February, and while that may become an issue, anyone using that program or using a Bridge Card should continue to register for those services. Gestro said that Gleaner’s Community Food Bank of Livingston County has begun offering their services to federal employees affected by the shutdown.



Medical assistance, including Medicaid and Healthy Michigan Plan, and State Emergency Relief funding for energy and heating assistance are funded through September. Non-energy related State Emergency Relief services like home repairs and burials are in place through February. Child Development and Care assistance is also secure, with enough funding to last through April.



The Michigan Health and Human Services Department is reporting that they, the State Budget Office, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office are assessing the impact of the shutdown beyond 45 days and into March. More information will be released as it becomes available. (MK)