March Is National Nutrition Month

March 9, 2019

The Livingston County Health Department is encouraging residents to make healthy food and life choices.



March is National Nutrition Month, and the Health Department, along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Human Services Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) are reminding residents to make informed food choices and develop positive physical activity habits. According to the Health Department, Michigan has the 19th highest adult obesity rate in the country, with roughly 33% of grown-ups being overweight. A poor diet can cause health risks like heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.



Health Promotion Coordinator Natasha Radke said that having a well-rounded diet can be one of the best things you can do for your body. She recommends making sure residents not restrict their food groups too much and to put as many fruits and vegetables into their diets as possible.





The Livingston County Health Department recommends other tips like making half your grains, whole grains, changing to low-fat or fat-free milk and yogurt, consuming less sodium, and drinking water instead of sugary beverages.



For more information about working towards a more healthy diet and lifestyle, visit www.Eatright.org (MK)