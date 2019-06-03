New System Makes It Easier To Report Child Abuse

June 3, 2019

A new system will make it easier for people who work with children to report suspected signs of abuse or neglect.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has recently launched the Michigan Online Reporting System for use by mandated reporters. A “mandated reporter” is someone like a physician, teacher, or member of the clergy who have established relationships with kids based on their professions.



The new online reporting tool allows mandated reporters a new, online option for reporting non-emergency suspected child abuse and neglect. Photos and documents can be uploaded and submitted reports can be viewed for 6 months. Previously, mandated reporters were required to call and make an immediate verbal report to Children’s Protective Services, and then follow that up with a written report. Those who have used the new system have generally found it to be more convenient, efficient, and time saving.



For those who are a mandated reporter, they can sign up and find more information at www.michigan.gov/mandatedreporter. If anyone else from the public suspects abuse or neglect, they can make a verbal report 24 hours a day by calling 855-444-3911. (MK)