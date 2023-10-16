Volunteers Continue Headstone Restorations at Old Village Cemetery

October 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Headstone Restoration Team has completed 99% of the needed work in the Old Village Cemetery in Brighton, according to the Brighton Area Historical Society.



In an update on social media, the Society says this past summer marked the 10th year their talented team of volunteers worked on the headstone repairs at the cemetery, located next to the Millpond in downtown Brighton.



For the past two summers, volunteers focused on final mortar repairs to various headstones to make them appear clean and new.



The majority of the historic cemetery's obelisk headstones were first installed some 120-185 years ago. Volunteers have been conducting tedious restoration efforts that include cleaning the stones and filling any cracks with mortar. The stones were also smoothed down to give them a more “uniform visual appearance” according to the Society.



It was initially predicted that repairs would be completed this year; however, the Society says at least 2-3 restoration sessions will be required in 2024.



In a Facebook post, the Society said, "This project was a process of love and respect. Each person buried here now has a headstone standing tall representing the hardship of early Brighton community life. Respect has been restored and their recognition of having walked on this planet will hopefully be preserved for at least another 200 years. Thank you to all the volunteers!"



Photo courtesy of the Brighton Area Historical Society.