Headless Horseman 5K In Downtown Howell Saturday

October 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Over 400 runners - many in costumes - will be taking part in this Saturday’s Headless Horseman 5K in downtown Howell.



The run/walk is a nighttime event featuring a course that winds through Scofield Park, Lakeview Cemetery, the downtown area and residential neighborhoods. Spectators line various streets, specifically Clinton and Roosevelt Streets.



Residents are also being encouraged to show their community spirit and help make it a memorable event for the runners by being outside between 6:15 and 8pm to cheer them on.



Fliers have been distributed throughout neighborhoods reminding that there will be no parking on Clinton Street from 4:30 to 9pm.



A map of the course is available in the provided link.