Two Men Hospitalized After Head-On Crash Wednesday Morning

January 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two men sustained critical and serious injuries in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Ingham County.



Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of M-52 and Bell Oak Road in Locke Township for a two-vehicle head-on crash shortly after 8am.



A passenger vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Owosso man was traveling north on M-52 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck traveling southbound, driven by a 29-year-old Laingsburg man.



There were no passengers in either vehicle. Both drivers had to be extricated.



The Owosso man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.



The Laingsburg man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.



Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (NEISA) and the Williamston Police Department assisted on scene.



The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is investigating.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at 517-676-8212.