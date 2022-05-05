Head-On Crash On M-36 In Hamburg Township

May 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people were seriously injured following a head-on crash in Hamburg Township.



Hamburg Police and Fire Departments and Livingston County EMS were dispatched to a crash involving injuries on M-36, east of the Merrill Road intersection and traffic light. It happened around 9am Monday and upon arrival, crews found a two vehicle head-on collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Chevy Silverado.



A press release states both vehicles had substantial front-end damage and both drivers had life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.



The driver of the Silverado was transported by ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. The driver of the Fusion required significant extrication efforts to be removed from the vehicle and was transported to the same hospital via Survival Flight.



Initial investigation revealed the Fusion was traveling westbound on M-36 when the Silverado, which was traveling eastbound, crossed the center line and struck the fusion head-on.



Police say the investigation is ongoing.



Hamburg Township safety personnel were assisted on scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Oak Township Police and Fire Departments.