HCS Considers Replacing Field House Boiler

October 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Consolidated Schools is preparing to spend just over $36,000 to replace the high school field house boiler that recently went out.



Director of Operations Matt Marino told the board Monday night the old electric boiler lasted more than 20 years, but can no longer be fixed.



“Maintenance went out there, and it looked like it was just an element, which we were kind of excited about. Ordered that part. Went to put it in and fired it back up, and the whole control board went poof!” he said. “Looking at the unit, we are unable to get parts for it. We’re kind of at the mercy of having to replace the unit.”



Marino said the field house boiler is used as a hot water heater for showers and sinks, not to keep the building warm.



“Livingston County has a high mineral, magnesium and calcium content,” he explained. “Since it is a domestic boiler, we’re using that type of water over and over again, unlike a closed system, where we can treat it. So this takes a lot more abuse from water than a traditional heating boiler.”



A vote could come at the Hartland school board's next meeting.