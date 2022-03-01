Hearing Set For Brighton Teen Charged In Father's Murder

March 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Brighton teen charged with the shooting death of his father is scheduled to appear in court next week.



18-year-old Hayden Jagst is charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm, carrying with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon for the June 21st, 2021 murder of his father, 48-year-old Edward Jagst, a Canton Township Police officer.



A report from the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry earlier determined he was competent to stand trial and his case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for further proceedings.



Records show that he is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing before Judge Michael Hatty on March 11th.



Edward Jagst was found by Brighton Police officers who had been summoned to the family’s Woodlake Drive home by Jagst’s teenage daughter. The daughter identified her 18-year-old brother as the shooter and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home. The son was later convinced to return to Brighton, where he was taken into custody. A motive has not been disclosed.



If convicted, Hayden Jagst faces up to life in prison.