Brighton Teen Arraigned On Charges In Father's Shooting Death

June 24, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





A Brighton resident who police say shot and killed his father has been officially charged in his murder.



18-year-old Hayden Jagst was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of open murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared via video before Magistrate Jerry Sherwood in 53rd District Court and acknowledged that he understood the charges.







Jagst’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jon Walsh, waived a formal reading of the complaint and indicated that his client wished to plead not guilty to all charges. Walsh requested a reasonable cash surety bond, while Assistant Prosecutor Tracy Meyer, citing the nature of the charges, requested the court deny bond. Magistrate Walsh ruled against bond in the case and set a probable cause conference for July 6th.



48-year-old Edward Jagst, a member of the Canton Township Police Department, was found deceased Monday morning inside his Woodlake Drive home by Brighton Police officers who had been summoned to the residence by Jagst’s teenage daughter. The daughter identified her 18-year-old brother as the shooter and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home. The son was later convinced to return to Brighton, where he was taken into custody. A motive has not been disclosed.



It was noted during Wednesday’s hearing that Jagst is currently on probation in 44th Circuit Court for a previous conviction of possession of burglary tools and that he was arraigned Tuesday on a probation violation in that case.



Meanwhile, friends and family have come together to support the family and have organized a GoFundMe account. The initial fundraising goal of $15,000 was quickly surpassed Tuesday and was doubled to $30,000.



