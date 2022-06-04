Construction On Hay Creek Pedestrian Bridge Complete

June 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction on the Hay Creek Bridge on the popular Lakelands Trail in Hamburg Township is complete.



Organizers thanked all of the trail users for their patience, as well as the nearby Hay Creek Subdivision for allowing a small detour through their sub during construction.



Grant funding through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation made the project possible, as well as township contributions.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced at a later date.



Meanwhile, the Lakelands Trail between Hall Road and Merrill Road is currently torn up for needed asphalt repairs and is closed to all traffic as part of a maintenance project. Trail users are being asked to not cross any barriers when they encounter them.



It’s anticipated that portions of the trail will be closed from use through the month of June and possibly the first part of July.



A link to updates is provided.