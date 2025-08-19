Have You Seen Jacob? Man Last Seen at Renaissance Festival

August 19, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Rockwood Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man who was last seen on Saturday.



Jacob Angeles was last seen in Holly at the Renaissance Festival around 11 a.m. He was expected to return home before going to work at 3 a.m., but he was a "no call no show."



Those close to him said this is not normal behavior.



He drives a 2006 silver Jeep Commander.



Anyone who has seen Angeles or has any information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Rockwood Police Department. Their phone number is 734-379-5323.



(photo credit: Rockwood Police Department)