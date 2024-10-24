Haunted Hartland Teams with Post 141 to Collect Money for NC Flood Victims

October 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Monetary donations are still being collected locally for North Carolina flood victims. Howell's American Legion Post 141 is partnering with Haunted Hartland Friday, where visitors are encouraged to make a donation.



"We invite people through every year, this is our sixth year open to the public. We wanted to help with a cause not so locally this time, because this was such a big devastation," Chris Taube told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



The full interview is linked below. Haunted Hartland is located at 4160 Bullard Road.



"You come to our property and there will be some friendly greeters who will ask you if you can donate. They'll give you the lay of the land, point you in the right direction, but then you are on your own," Taube said.



"You have got to find your way to the barn. You have to get past all the witches and pirates and spooky spooks."



Taube says this is Haunted Hartland's last year, and they wanted to go out with a bang.



More details can be found on Haunted Hartland's Facebook page linked below.