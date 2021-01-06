Hatorando Sushi & Sports Bar In Hartland Fined By State

January 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More fines and citations have been issued by the state against a Hartland Township restaurant for COVID-19 violations.



On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced citations issued during December to establishments in violation of the public health order put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health by establishing restrictions on gatherings, including prohibiting gatherings of patrons in food service establishments. A press release lists Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar on Highland Road in Hartland Township as being fined $2,000 for citations issued December 2nd. On December 1st, state health officials issued a complaint against the restaurant assessing a civil penalty of $2,000. Emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for Hatorando were previously ordered on December 14th.



12 other businesses across the state were also cited in the latest round. Information was said to be received by the state from local health departments and local law enforcement regarding non-compliance with the order. There are penalties of up to $1,000 for each violation or day that a violation continues. The civil fines are due within 30 days of receipt of the citations.



MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun commented that most food service establishments like restaurants and bars have helped play a critical role in the existing decline by following the order. To date, there have been more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 12,000 deaths.



The public is advised to report suspected non-compliance issues at establishments to their local health department, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission or by calling the enforcement hotline, toll-free at 866-893-2121. Facebook photo.