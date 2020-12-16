Liquor License, Permits Suspended For Hartland Business

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





A local sushi bar and restaurant has had its liquor license and state permits suspended for violating a state order regarding indoor gatherings and face masks.



Emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Two Guys Sushi LLC, doing business as Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar on Highland Road in Hartland Township, were ordered on December 14th. The licensee currently holds a Class C license, as well as permits for Sunday sales, dance-entertainment and outdoor service.



A complaint states that investigators from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s Enforcement Division received a complaint December 1st that the licensee was allowing indoor gatherings - contrary to the November 15th Gatherings and Face Mask Order. Before notifying the MLCC, the Livingston County Health Department had sent the licensee a violation letter dated November 24th stating it had witnessed the licensee offering indoor dining and based on conversations, it appeared that the licensee would continue to defy the state order.



On December 2nd, the Health Department provided the MLCC with a citation that the MDHHS had issued against the license dated December 1st that assessed a civil penalty of $2,000. The complaint stated an investigator later telephoned a member of the licensee and provided a verbal warning to comply with the state orders. During a follow up on December 4th, the investigator reported observing two patrons sitting at the bar, conversing with an employee. Additional patrons were said to be seated at the bar, one of whom had been served a bottle of beer. The complaint states none of the patrons were wearing masks.



The complaint noted the investigator discussed prohibitions under the state order with the employee and indicated that he would be submitting a violation report in light of the licensee’s failure to follow the order.



The licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 23rd for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether the summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.



In response to the suspension, the restaurant posted a message to customers apologizing for not being able to serve alcohol, but said they are “still fighting this.” However, they also indicated that they would not be able to remain open in the long term if they didn’t have a liquor license, adding that they “must abide under total duress.” A picture of the message on their Facebook page elicited half a dozen comments in support.



A copy of the complaint is attached. Facebook photo.